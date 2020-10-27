UrduPoint.com
Rallies, Seminars Held Across South Punjab To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Tue 27th October 2020

Scores of people gathered at districts and tahsils across south Punjab where they attended seminars and joined rallies in line with observance of Kashmir Black Day on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Scores of people gathered at districts and tahsils across south Punjab where they attended seminars and joined rallies in line with observance of Kashmir Black Day on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A big rally, led by MPA Sabeen Gull Khan and DG MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, was taken out in Multan from MDA office to MDA Chowk. Participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of liberation of Kashmir and those in support of Kashmiri martyrs.

The rallies and seminars were also organized in different districts and tahsils of southern Punjab including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and its tahsils Jatoi and Khangarh, Khanewal, Lodhran, Layyah and other districts.

Addressing the rallies and seminars, the speakers condemned in strongest possible terms the illegal occupation of IIOJ&K by India and usurpation of the basic rights of the Kashmiri people.

They demanded that the Indian army should withdraw from the IIOJ&K. They urged the international community and United Nations (UN) to express their committed resolve to enforcement of UN resolutions to enable Kashmiri people exercise their right to self determination.

They said that Kashmiri people have an inalienable right to decide their own fate and world must respect it.

