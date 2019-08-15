UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies To Mark Black Day Held In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:33 PM

Rallies to mark Black Day held in South Punjab

A rally to mark the black day against India and express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally to mark the black day against India and express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held here on Thursday.

The rally led by Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar and Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik started from Dogar House.

The rally was also participated by Advisor to the CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gull, Wasif Raan and many others.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

The demonstrators were wearing black armbands and carrying black flag to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Citizens especially women on rooftops of their houses took keen interest and showered rose petals on participants of the rally throughout the way.

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu also joined the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Whip Aamir Dogar said the government was raising the Kashmir issue across the globe.

He congratulated people on successfully holding the rally and lauded their enthusiasm.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik informed that UNSC had taken up the issue of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistanis were standing by the Kashmiri brothers, he stated.

Advisor to the CM Javed Akhtar Ansari maintained that they would not leave Kashmiri brothers alone.

Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Nadeem Qureshi stated that Pakistani masses and army would support Kashmiris.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also spoke and stated that Pakistan army defeated Indian agents in FATA and Balochistan. Pakistan army would also defeat the nefarious designs of India, he added.

City Police Officer Zubair Daraishak said independence of occupied Kashmir was very near.

MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gull, Wasif Raan also reiterated the resolve to continue support for the innocent Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, rallies were also taken out in districts Vehari, Lodhran, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Layyah, Rajanpur and many other cities of South Punjab. The rallies were attended by masses especially youth and civil society workers in large numbers.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcers on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan National Assembly Balochistan Army Police FATA Punjab Civil Society Independence Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Women From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Court May Rule on US National Whelan's Esp ..

24 seconds ago

Pakistani Ambassador in Russia Confirms UNSC to Ho ..

25 seconds ago

Today the National Flag will be flown half-mast on ..

42 minutes ago

India's move of revoking special status of Kashmir ..

29 seconds ago

French Experts to Take Part in Investigation of Ai ..

34 seconds ago

PTI delegation apprises UN Observer Mission of Ind ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.