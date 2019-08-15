Rallies to mark Black Day held in South Punjab

A rally to mark the black day against India and express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally to mark the black day against India and express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held here on Thursday.

The rally led by Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar and Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik started from Dogar House.

The rally was also participated by Advisor to the CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gull, Wasif Raan and many others.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

The demonstrators were wearing black armbands and carrying black flag to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Citizens especially women on rooftops of their houses took keen interest and showered rose petals on participants of the rally throughout the way.

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu also joined the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Whip Aamir Dogar said the government was raising the Kashmir issue across the globe.

He congratulated people on successfully holding the rally and lauded their enthusiasm.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik informed that UNSC had taken up the issue of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistanis were standing by the Kashmiri brothers, he stated.

Advisor to the CM Javed Akhtar Ansari maintained that they would not leave Kashmiri brothers alone.

Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Nadeem Qureshi stated that Pakistani masses and army would support Kashmiris.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also spoke and stated that Pakistan army defeated Indian agents in FATA and Balochistan. Pakistan army would also defeat the nefarious designs of India, he added.

City Police Officer Zubair Daraishak said independence of occupied Kashmir was very near.

MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gull, Wasif Raan also reiterated the resolve to continue support for the innocent Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, rallies were also taken out in districts Vehari, Lodhran, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Layyah, Rajanpur and many other cities of South Punjab. The rallies were attended by masses especially youth and civil society workers in large numbers.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcers on the occasion.