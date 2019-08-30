Rally express support for Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) A large number of people assembled at clock tower cross-section in the city here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

There were people and flags everywhere and the cross-section was jam-packed right from Babul Qasim gate of historical Qasim fort, the slope leading to the clock tower cross-section and further to a Jamia mosque located in the middle of the Chowk.

Rallies were taken out from different parts of the city and assembled at clock tower cross-section where parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi addressed the participants.

The atmosphere reverberated with the slogans of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' and anti-India and anti-Modi slogans while national flags and the flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were seen waving and fluttering every where.

The big crowd had a stringent security cover provided by the police while the traffic wardens were seen guiding the motorists and motorcycle riders to alternate routes.

People also burnt effigy of Indian Prime Minister there.

A large number of students from schools and colleges, some of them riding motorcycles, became part of the crowd, while women also registered their presence. Employees of different departments also reached there in the form of rallies besides civil society representatives and political workers.

The parliamentary secretary who is also the Member of provincial level Kashmir Committee, addressed a big rally at Pak gate. He said that by revoking special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian PM actually made freedom of Kashmiris an inevitable outcome. He added that the mammoth crowd demonstrated the love of Pakistani nation for the people of IOJ&K.

He said that bold stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and efficient diplomacy has highlighted the Kashmir issue and made the world leader ponder over the decades long ordeal of Kashmiri people.

Rallies were taken out from Pak gate, Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar), Chungi No 9, and other areas.

Scientists and support staff of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Cotton Research Institute (CRI), Mango Research Institute (MRI), Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, also took out rallies outside their respective offices at old Shujabad road.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood, CRI Multan director cotton Dr. Sagheer Ahmad, MRI director Dr. Hameedullah, director pest warning Dr. Muhammad Aslam, led separate rallies outside their respective offices, agriculture spokesman Naveed Kahlon said.