UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramadan Dastarkhwan To Facilitate Needy, Poor People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ramadan Dastarkhwan to facilitate needy, poor people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::The district administration Dir Lower has set up a Ramadan Dastarkhwan at District Headquarter Hospital Timergara to facilitate the people with Iftar and Sehr in the Holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younis Khan on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visited the Ramadan Dastarkhwan and inspected arrangements and availability of food items. The people present on this occasion also lauded the initiative taken by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his directives in setting up Ramadan Dastarkhwan all around the province including Dir Lower.

The needy and poor people would be facilitated with both Aftari and Sehri during the Holy month of Ramadan from this Ramadan Dastarkhwan, AAC Younis Khan informed the media men.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Dir Timergara Younis Khan Media All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.