Ramadan Dastarkhwan to facilitate needy, poor people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::The district administration Dir Lower has set up a Ramadan Dastarkhwan at District Headquarter Hospital Timergara to facilitate the people with Iftar and Sehr in the Holy month of Ramadan.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younis Khan on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visited the Ramadan Dastarkhwan and inspected arrangements and availability of food items. The people present on this occasion also lauded the initiative taken by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his directives in setting up Ramadan Dastarkhwan all around the province including Dir Lower.

The needy and poor people would be facilitated with both Aftari and Sehri during the Holy month of Ramadan from this Ramadan Dastarkhwan, AAC Younis Khan informed the media men.