Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Following directive of the Deputy Commissioner, AAC Upper Orakzai Syed Arslan along with Naib Tehsildar Khaista Akbar distributed Ramadan essential items on discounted prices among Alikhel and Mulakhel in Dabori area here Saturday.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation and DSP Upper were also present on the occasion. food items including oil, dates, beverages, basin, pickle, etc. were distributed on discounted prices.

Around 250 households benefited from the subsidized items. The remaining 250 packages would be distributed on Sunday. The locals appreciated this step of district administration to provide relief to needy people during the holy month of Ramadan.