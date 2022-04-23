UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Items Distributed On Subsidized Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Ramadan items distributed on subsidized rates

Following directive of the Deputy Commissioner, AAC Upper Orakzai Syed Arslan along with Naib Tehsildar Khaista Akbar distributed Ramadan essential items on discounted prices among Alikhel and Mulakhel in Dabori area here Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Following directive of the Deputy Commissioner, AAC Upper Orakzai Syed Arslan along with Naib Tehsildar Khaista Akbar distributed Ramadan essential items on discounted prices among Alikhel and Mulakhel in Dabori area here Saturday.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation and DSP Upper were also present on the occasion. food items including oil, dates, beverages, basin, pickle, etc. were distributed on discounted prices.

Around 250 households benefited from the subsidized items. The remaining 250 packages would be distributed on Sunday. The locals appreciated this step of district administration to provide relief to needy people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Arslan Oil Sunday From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Air Quality ideal in Capital as air pollutants rat ..

Air Quality ideal in Capital as air pollutants ratio declines persistently

5 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to reco ..

Dua Zahra becomes top trend as police fail to recover missing teenage girl

11 minutes ago
 GCU receives Rs 20m donations for new mosque, Isla ..

GCU receives Rs 20m donations for new mosque, Islamic center

8 minutes ago
 Selling prohibited drugs: Three medical stores, tw ..

Selling prohibited drugs: Three medical stores, two clinics sealed in Sanawan

8 minutes ago
 Three POs arrested

Three POs arrested

10 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support for peace ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support for peace in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.