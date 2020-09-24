Ramesh Kumar appeals world community to take notice of brutal killing of Pakistani Hindus in India

Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik on Thursday asked the world community to take notice of brutal killing of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India besides resolving the issue of people of Kashmir living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing these views in a television channel program, they said that minority community living in so-called secular state of India are not safe.

They urged the world powers to coerce Indian rulers for stopping ethnic cleansing, genocide and other human rights violations in Indian minority states besides addressing the long standing issue of IIOJK.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said that a large number of people belonging to different segment of society are gathering outside the High Commission of India, in the Federal capital to lodge protest against the killing of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

Mishal Malik, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, and wife of Hurriyat Leader said that issue of IIOJK people should be referred to international court of Justice (ICJ), so that demographic changes and extra judicial killing in Sri Nagar by Indian forces, could be stopped in a proper manner.

She said that issue of people living in IIOJK, should be resolved under the United Nations resolutions.