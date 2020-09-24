UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramesh Kumar Appeals World Community To Take Notice Of Brutal Killing Of Pakistani Hindus In India

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:19 PM

Ramesh Kumar appeals world community to take notice of brutal killing of Pakistani Hindus in India

Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik on Thursday asked the world community to take notice of brutal killing of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India besides resolving the issue of people of Kashmir living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mishal Malik on Thursday asked the world community to take notice of brutal killing of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India besides resolving the issue of people of Kashmir living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing these views in a television channel program, they said that minority community living in so-called secular state of India are not safe.

They urged the world powers to coerce Indian rulers for stopping ethnic cleansing, genocide and other human rights violations in Indian minority states besides addressing the long standing issue of IIOJK.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said that a large number of people belonging to different segment of society are gathering outside the High Commission of India, in the Federal capital to lodge protest against the killing of Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India.

Mishal Malik, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, and wife of Hurriyat Leader said that issue of IIOJK people should be referred to international court of Justice (ICJ), so that demographic changes and extra judicial killing in Sri Nagar by Indian forces, could be stopped in a proper manner.

She said that issue of people living in IIOJK, should be resolved under the United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Protest World United Nations Minority Wife Jammu Jodhpur TV Court

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

51 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

PEMRA raids cable network showing illegal channels ..

1 minute ago

EU Concerned About Arrest of Prominent Activist in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.