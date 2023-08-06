Open Menu

Ramesh Kumar Terms Mayor Election As New Hope For Minorities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Chairman of PM's Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Saturday said that the election of mayor has renewed the hope for minorities of Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing a conference titled 'Karachi for Minorities' aimed at highlighting the pressing issues and rights of minority communities organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council at a local hotel.

Ramesh Kumar said that PPP has always remained a pillar of support for minorities. He said that the issue of forced conversions has been exaggerated; there is an issue of conversion law, which needs to be considered.

He further said that minorities are playing a pivotal role in Pakistan, especially in Karachi.

On the occasion, Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that minorities have played a role in the city, adding that the legislation has been done in PPP's tenure.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gyanchand Essrani said that PPP has been the light in the darkness for minorities in Sindh including Karachi.

He said that PPP has been the only political party that has owned minorities.

On the occasion, distinguished community leaders, government representatives, human rights activists and members of civil society also shared their views.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Minority Civil Society Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Hotel Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

16 minutes ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

25 minutes ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

25 minutes ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

45 minutes ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

45 minutes ago
Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

1 hour ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

1 hour ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

1 hour ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan