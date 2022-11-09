Ramna police arrest 231 accused during last four months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Ramna police station of Islamabad said on Wednesday that it arrested 231 outlaws including 35 proclaimed offenders during the last four months and recovered looted items and narcotics from them.

According to police spokesperson, Ramna police teams recovered 11 vehicles, nine motorbikes, cache of narcotics , eight pistols, one 12 bore gun with ammunition from the nabbed persons during last four months.

Moreover, an investigation on 414 cases was also completed and their challan was submitted in relevant courts.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha also appreciated this overall performance and said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.