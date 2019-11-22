Ramps to be construct at parks for Special persons

Construction of ramps for the special persons at 60 parks of city said here Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:Construction of ramps for the special persons at 60 parks of city said here Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

He also directed to make ramps at public and private buildings across the district.

DC Aamer Khattak expressed these views while presiding over meeting here on Friday.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that special toilets would be set up for the special persons at parks.