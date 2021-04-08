UrduPoint.com
Ramzan Food Packages Distributed

Ramzan food packages distributed

As many as 200 poor families of the district Sukkur got food from Fatima Foundation's Ramadan package

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 200 poor families of the district Sukkur got food from Fatima Foundation's Ramadan package.

The food package distribution ceremony was held here at FF office at Sukkur Township here on Thursday while Chief Cooperating Officer (COO) Ms Nosheen Khan distributed the food packets among the needy people.

More Stories From Pakistan

