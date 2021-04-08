Ramzan Food Packages Distributed
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:17 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 200 poor families of the district Sukkur got food from Fatima Foundation's Ramadan package.
The food package distribution ceremony was held here at FF office at Sukkur Township here on Thursday while Chief Cooperating Officer (COO) Ms Nosheen Khan distributed the food packets among the needy people.