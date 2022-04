Rana Sana Ullah assumes charge as Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday took charge as Minister for Interior.

Upon arrival at the Interior Ministry, Rana Sana Ullah Khan was received by Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials, said a press release.

Rana Sana Ullah has assumed charge of 46th interior minister and was elected member of National Assembly from NA-106 Faisalabad.

Earlier, he remained member of Punjab Assembly for five times and remained provincial law and interior minister of PML-N government during 2013-2018.

Rana Sana Ullah is also provincial President of PML-N from Punjab.