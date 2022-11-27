(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Sunday that Imran Khan's announcement of resignation from provincial assemblies was illogical and an angry reaction.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran's announcement of resignation from assemblies was a result of "frustration" because both chief ministers of KP and Punjab could not gather people in large numbers for the long march culminated at Rawalpindi.

He asserted Imran to realize that "Pakistani nation has rejected his narrative".

He quipped that if Imran had a problem with the current political system then the latter should bring a "revolution", adding that if Imran was successful in winning the elections, he would still remain in the same system which he had always disregarded by calling it "corrupt".

Replying to a question, the minister held that Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi could not dissolve the Punjab assembly because the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) knew very well how to counter his (Imran) political move.

"PTI's decision to resign from the assemblies would be proven to be a folly while their own parliamentarians will leave," he anticipated.

He said that if a no-confidence motion was brought in the Punjab assembly against the CM, the provincial government would lose around 15 to 20 votes because some PTI MPAs were in touch with them (PDM).

He said in his opinion, if PTI resigned from provincial assemblies, the by-elections would only be held as the flood had destroyed the economy, adding that it was impossible to hold general elections across the country at this point in time.

The minister while describing the decisions the Federal government was forced to take given the circumstances to address the economic challenges after assuming power conceded that as a party they had sacrificed their political capital but the State was protected via those needed tough decisions.

The minister added that the government requires four to six months to deliver economic progress and provide relief to the common people.

Replying to another question about Senator Azam Swati's arrest by the FIA, Rana Sana Ullah said that the PTI stalwart's speech was anti-state and "uncivilized", now the institution (FIA) would investigate and act within their constitutional limits.

He further said that he specially asked the authorities to provide special care while ensuring comfort and medication for the senator.

Weighing in over Shehbaz Gill's objectionable speech in Rawalpindi's political rally, the minister castigated the former, saying that it had become a tradition for the PTI leadership to express expletives against their political opponents.