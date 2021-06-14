Rangers, ANF foil smuggling bid of narcotics

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of drugs at Hub check post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of drugs at Hub check post.

According to a news release on Monday, the para-military force and ANF arrested Sujawal Ali and recovered 32. 285kg hashish and 1.215kg opium from his possession.

Arrested along with recovered drugs was handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.