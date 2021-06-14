Rangers, ANF Foil Smuggling Bid Of Narcotics
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:15 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of drugs at Hub check post
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh foiled a smuggling bid of drugs at Hub check post.
According to a news release on Monday, the para-military force and ANF arrested Sujawal Ali and recovered 32. 285kg hashish and 1.215kg opium from his possession.
Arrested along with recovered drugs was handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.