Rangers arrest accused involved in various crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested an alleged accused involved in extortion, robberies, drug peddling and others from Defence area.

The accused identified as Moin was arrested from DHA Phase-II, who was involved in extortion, robberies, drug peddling, molesting women and attempt to murder cases, according to spokesman for Rangers.

The Rangers helpline had received a complaint against the accused on September 30th, this year. Upon receiving the complaint a special team was formed which used modern techniques to apprehend the accused.

A case of extortion was already under proceedings against the accused in an Anti Terrorism Court, besides he was nominated in number of FIRs registered at different police stations.

Arrested accused has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.