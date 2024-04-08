Rangers Arrests Two Street Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammunition and snatched mobile phones from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammunition and snatched mobile phones from their possession.
According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah.
The agencies recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested.
The arrested accused confessed committing a number of robberies in different areas of the megalopolis including Northern Bypass, Gulshan e Ghazi, Yousuf Goth and adjacent areas. Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.
Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Police claim to arrest street criminal
403 profiteers fined
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold BA, B.Ed exams from April 23
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police claim to arrest street criminal3 minutes ago
-
403 profiteers fined3 minutes ago
-
33 constables promoted24 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security24 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui24 minutes ago
-
Police finalize Eid security plan24 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid23 minutes ago
-
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister23 minutes ago
-
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines23 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Commerce Minister47 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development47 minutes ago
-
Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m47 minutes ago