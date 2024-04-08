Open Menu

Rangers Arrests Two Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammunition and snatched mobile phones from their possession

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah.

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah.

The agencies recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested.

The arrested accused confessed committing a number of robberies in different areas of the megalopolis including Northern Bypass, Gulshan e Ghazi, Yousuf Goth and adjacent areas. Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

