Rangers arrests two street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Baldia Town arrested two alleged street criminals involved in numerous crimes and recovered arms, ammunition and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Khalil Ahmed and Habibullah.

The agencies recovered a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested.

The arrested accused confessed committing a number of robberies in different areas of the megalopolis including Northern Bypass, Gulshan e Ghazi, Yousuf Goth and adjacent areas. Raids are being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.