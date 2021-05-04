UrduPoint.com
Rangers Foil Smuggling Bid Of NCP Items

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh alongwith Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The paramilitary force providing assistance to Customs authorities at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed Check Post located at Sindh- Balochistan border recovered NCP goods including 48 bags betel nuts, 45 bags and 4 cartons of gutka, 78 cartons of cigarettes, 400 tyres, two bundles of cloth and 84 canes of speed motor oil, said a news release on Tuesday.

All the recovered NCP goods worth Rs.10 million have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

