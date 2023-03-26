UrduPoint.com

Rates Of Food Items Increasing With Every Day Passing Without Any Check

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rates of food items increasing with every day passing without any check

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :With the onset of Ramazan, the prices of food items started to skyrocket and no check on that from the concerned quarters.

During a visit to the markets to check the food items' rates and compare it with the government rates issued by the district administration, it is clearly evident that the rates of food items are increasing with every passing day during the holy month of Ramadan.

The price of live chicken has increased to Rs. 350 per kg and the price of rice increased by Rs 70 per kg, said a Vander during a visit to the market. He said the price of rice has gone up to Rs 335 per kg, split chickpeas (Chana Dal) started selling at 220 to 260 rupees per kg and the price of beans increased by Rs 60 per kg with jumping of beans rates from Rs. 281 to Rs 339 per kg.

The price of spices increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 per kg, a shopkeeper told APP during a visit. He disclosed that the price of spices in the city has reached Rs. 600 per kg and the prices of oil and ghee also increased.

He said the price of ghee and oil increased by Rs. 62 per kg while the other vegetables and fruits were also out of purchasing power.

Garlic is being sold at Rs. 360 and ginseng at Rs 620 per kg while Peas 200, Arvi 180, Zucchini 170, green and capsicum 150 rupees and tomato 120 per kg are being sold.

The rates of fruits also increased like Malta 440 per dozen, Cano 400 per dozen while Banana Rs. 300 per dozen, Pomegranate Rs. 400, Irani Apple Rs. 340 per kg, Guava Kohati Rs. 350 and Strawberry Rs. 280 per kg.

The skyrocketing price hike was also witnessed in beef, which was Rs 700 per kg before Ramazan now sold at Rs 800 and Rs. 1000 per kg while the rates of mutton was increased from Rs 1400 to 1600 per kg, thereby increasing to 1800 per kg. "The rates issued by the district administration do not suit us," a Butcher in the local market said.

When asked about the imposition of fine and raid from the officials of the district administration, he replied with a smile that during the recent rain, most of the officials did not come inside the Sabzi Mandi for checking rates due to heavy mud stranded water, therefore, the shopkeepers were charging rates of their own choice.

