Rations Distributed Among Needy Families In Harnai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Rations distributed among needy families in Harnai

Addition Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf on Tuesday distributed rations among needy families of villages including Akhtarabad, Ghariabad, Islamabad, Syed Abad, Jalal Abad, Babu and Meel Colony at DC Complex on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Addition Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf on Tuesday distributed rations among needy families of villages including Akhtarabad, Ghariabad, Islamabad, Syed Abad, Jalal Abad, Babu and Meel Colony at DC Complex on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Harnai Azeem Jan Dummar.

ADC said on the occasion that provincial government was taking measures to help needy people including daily wagers under lockdown in order to cope with the challenge of the corona pandemic in the area.

He said rations distribution among needy people would be ensured in other areas of the district in order to reduce their difficulties.

