Open Menu

Rawalpindi All Set For Feb 8 Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi district is all set for general elections scheduled on Feb 8 for 7 National Assembly (NA) and 14 provincial (PP) constituencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district is all set for general elections scheduled on Feb 8 for 7 National Assembly (NA) and 14 provincial (PP) constituencies.

According to details received from district administration, all returning officers (ROs) have distributed balloting materials (boxes and polling stationery etc) to concerned presiding officers (POs) here on Wednesday. Police and the polling staff have already taken up the control of their respective polling stations.

Rawalpindi district contains seven national assembly Constituencies including NA-51, NA-52, NA-53, NA-54, NA-55, NA-56 and NA-57. Fourteen Punjab assembly seats in Rawalpindi start from PP-6 to PP-19.

According to the district election commission document, 188 candidates are contesting for NA and 421 for 14 provincial assembly seats.

The district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan including strict security measures to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Police Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi All From NA-51 NA-52 NA-53 NA-54 NA-55 NA-56 NA-57 PP-6 PP-19

Recent Stories

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

22 seconds ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

24 seconds ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 seconds ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

17 seconds ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

19 seconds ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

21 seconds ago
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

4 minutes ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

4 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

2 minutes ago
 ECP suspends civil servant for video message

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

18 minutes ago
 All arrangements for general elections completed i ..

All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division

19 minutes ago
 Candidate remains safe in attack on election offic ..

Candidate remains safe in attack on election office

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan