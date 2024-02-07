Rawalpindi All Set For Feb 8 Polls
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Rawalpindi district is all set for general elections scheduled on Feb 8 for 7 National Assembly (NA) and 14 provincial (PP) constituencies
According to details received from district administration, all returning officers (ROs) have distributed balloting materials (boxes and polling stationery etc) to concerned presiding officers (POs) here on Wednesday. Police and the polling staff have already taken up the control of their respective polling stations.
Rawalpindi district contains seven national assembly Constituencies including NA-51, NA-52, NA-53, NA-54, NA-55, NA-56 and NA-57. Fourteen Punjab assembly seats in Rawalpindi start from PP-6 to PP-19.
According to the district election commission document, 188 candidates are contesting for NA and 421 for 14 provincial assembly seats.
The district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan including strict security measures to maintain law and order.
