Rawalpindi Cantonment Board approves various development schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board on Friday approved the purchase of medical equipment for Rawalpindi Cantonment Hospital(RCH),construction work in Cantt areas ,monthly expenditure and extension of services to contractual teachers and doctors.

Presiding over the Board meeting to review administration matters the meeting approved the provision of security services in RCH.

The meeting also approved to issue demolition notices to 115 building bye-laws violators in RCB areas.

The meeting approved carrying out of repair work,to hire excavator and dumper for clearing of vacant plots and purchase of necessary equipment for controlling dengue virus.

The meeting was chaired by President RCB Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani, CEO Sibtain Raza and participated by elected members of the Board.