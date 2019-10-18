UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Inspects 1245 Houses Under Anti-dengue Drive; Removes Larva From 27 Points

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) inspects 1245 houses under anti-dengue drive; removes larva from 27 points

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 1245 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 27 sites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 1245 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 27 sites.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places besides educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

1245 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at several points was removed.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease, he added.

