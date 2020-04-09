UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Plants Over 16000 Saplings Under Spring Plantation Campaign 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 16000 saplings under spring plantation campaign 2020

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under spring plantation campaign 2020 has planted over 16000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under spring plantation campaign 2020 has planted over 16000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was visiting different spring plantation sites to inspect the plantation. A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

