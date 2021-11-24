Rawalpindi Cantonment Board resolves 11,104 complaints

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has resolved 11,104 complaints of citizen out of total 11,171 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal during last four months while remaining are under process

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also received total 13,572 complaints during last four months and resolved 12,750 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas.

The RCBs public facilitation centre also issued 2,390 birth certificates and 1,004 death certificates during the period.

He said the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

To a question he informed that RCB, Food Branch under its operations checked 386 food outlets and issued 342 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four months besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million on the rules violators.

The Board under its ongoing campaign managed to generate over Rs 1.3 million revenue during the period.

The RCB food branch also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

