UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Resolves 11,104 Complaints

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:17 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board resolves 11,104 complaints

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has resolved 11,104 complaints of citizen out of total 11,171 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal during last four months while remaining are under process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has resolved 11,104 complaints of citizen out of total 11,171 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal during last four months while remaining are under process.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also received total 13,572 complaints during last four months and resolved 12,750 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas.

The RCBs public facilitation centre also issued 2,390 birth certificates and 1,004 death certificates during the period.

He said the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

To a question he informed that RCB, Food Branch under its operations checked 386 food outlets and issued 342 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four months besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million on the rules violators.

The Board under its ongoing campaign managed to generate over Rs 1.3 million revenue during the period.

The RCB food branch also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he said.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Poor Water Rawalpindi Market Million Court

Recent Stories

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

10 minutes ago
 NAB chairman reviews progress on mega corruption c ..

NAB chairman reviews progress on mega corruption cases

3 minutes ago
 6th Thal Jeep Desert rally gets off ground on Thur ..

6th Thal Jeep Desert rally gets off ground on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

24 minutes ago
 Petition moved against Maryam Nawaz & Shahid Khaqa ..

Petition moved against Maryam Nawaz & Shahid Khaqan

3 minutes ago
 Minister urges young scientists to meet emerging c ..

Minister urges young scientists to meet emerging challenges of economic developm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.