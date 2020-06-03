Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Zulfiqar Hussain Khan here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Zulfiqar Hussain Khan here on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here,talking to the delegation, Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Hussain said that FBR was introducing more facilities to the business community in tax collection and FBR acknowledged their important role in tax collection.

"Reforms were being introduced to increase business activity,adding Alternate Dispute resolution Committee (ADRC) mechanism was being activated, he added.

He assured the delegation that all matters would be taken forward with amicably.

The Chief Commissioner appreciated the budget proposals being prepared by RCCI on Sales Tax, Income Tax, Audit, SROs and other taxes and assured that these proposals would be taken into consideration in the budget formulation.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik congratulated the commissioner on assuming office and hoped that his office would do its utmost to resolve business community issues related to tax matters.