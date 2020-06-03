UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Zulfiqar Hussain Khan here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Zulfiqar Hussain Khan here on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here,talking to the delegation, Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Hussain said that FBR was introducing more facilities to the business community in tax collection and FBR acknowledged their important role in tax collection.

"Reforms were being introduced to increase business activity,adding Alternate Dispute resolution Committee (ADRC) mechanism was being activated, he added.

He assured the delegation that all matters would be taken forward with amicably.

The Chief Commissioner appreciated the budget proposals being prepared by RCCI on Sales Tax, Income Tax, Audit, SROs and other taxes and assured that these proposals would be taken into consideration in the budget formulation.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik congratulated the commissioner on assuming office and hoped that his office would do its utmost to resolve business community issues related to tax matters.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Budget Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 minutes ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

1 hour ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

1 hour ago

FM condoles death of ex MNA, Saraiki scholar

2 minutes ago

Norilsk TPP-3 Department Head Detained as Suspect ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.