UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:18 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority authorities to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday decided to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development work and construction of illegal booking and site offices without any discrimination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday decided to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development work and construction of illegal booking and site offices without any discrimination.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to take strict action against violators.

According to RDA spokesman, the citizens have been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme.

RDA had requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes, he added.

He informed that the MP&TE Directorate has demolished two site offices, boundary walls and also removed wall chalking and boards of illegal housing scheme namely Margalla Hills Enclave in Mouza Mohra Shah Wali at GT Road near Taxila.

He said the directorate has also declared advertisements by above mentioned housing scheme, illegal and unauthorized. The Directorate Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Samiullah Niazi, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others and district police carried out an operation against the illegal housing scheme and took action in accordance with the law.

The administration of the property was running booking offices illegally and advertisements in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila SITE Gas PTCL SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

22 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

3 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh marks 91st death anniversary o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.