Rawalpindi Development Authority authorities to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday decided to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development work and construction of illegal booking and site offices without any discrimination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday decided to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development work and construction of illegal booking and site offices without any discrimination.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to take strict action against violators.

According to RDA spokesman, the citizens have been advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme.

RDA had requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes, he added.

He informed that the MP&TE Directorate has demolished two site offices, boundary walls and also removed wall chalking and boards of illegal housing scheme namely Margalla Hills Enclave in Mouza Mohra Shah Wali at GT Road near Taxila.

He said the directorate has also declared advertisements by above mentioned housing scheme, illegal and unauthorized. The Directorate Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Samiullah Niazi, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others and district police carried out an operation against the illegal housing scheme and took action in accordance with the law.

The administration of the property was running booking offices illegally and advertisements in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010.