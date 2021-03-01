Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 10 illegal commercial buildings

In ongoing campaign against violations, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted operation at High Court Road and Commercial Area of Gulraiz Housing Scheme and sealed ten illegal and unauthorized constructed commercial buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :In ongoing campaign against violations, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday conducted operation at High Court Road and Commercial Area of Gulraiz Housing Scheme and sealed ten illegal and unauthorized constructed commercial buildings.

The LU&BC Wing's staff including Deputy Director Building Control Atif Mehmood Chaudhry, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation.

The owners of the properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The RDA spokesman said that the Director General RDA directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

He said the owners of the properties had carried out development work in the different areas illegally, without approval of lay out plan (LoP) from the authority.

The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal and unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved and allowed by the authority. RDA suggested the citizens to consult the authority before investing in such projects as the civic agency would not be responsible for their losses, he added.