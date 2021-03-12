Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 27 illegal commercial units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday sealed 27 commercial units in various areas of the city during its ongoing grand operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday sealed 27 commercial units in various areas of the city during its ongoing grand operation against illegal construction.

These units included ten plazas, one West Minister School and fifteen shops on Wallayat Complex Bahria Town Phase-7 Rawalpindi including one Shell petrol pump, Saqib CNG and one Edge Restaurant on GT Road Rawalpindion violation of approved layout plan.

The Authority was conducting mega operations against violations, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city. The Building Control Wing of RDA has been actively conducting operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of the Authority in Rawalpindi.

The staff of LU&BC Wing's including Director MP&TE, Deputy Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation on the direction of Director General RDA.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The RDA spokesman said that the Director General RDA has directed for taking strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

He said the owners of the properties have carried out development work in the different areas illegally, without approval of lay out plan (LoP) from the authority.

The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal / unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved and allowed by the authority. RDA suggests the citizens to consult the RDA before investing in such projects as the civic agency will not be responsible for their losses, he added.