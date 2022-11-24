UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology & Transplantation To Be Completed Soon: Commissioner

Published November 24, 2022

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation to be completed soon: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Thursday said the state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) would be completed soon to help the ailing segment of the society

Chairing a meeting to review the development work of the institute, he said that for the completion of the project at the earliest, the relevant forum would be approached for the release of required and allocated funds.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to remove illegal encroachments around the hospital and also directed the building department to complete the boundary wall immediately to ensure the hospital's security.

Saqib assured that the district administration would support completing the boundary wall legitimately and legally.

He informed that this hospital was used during Corona, there was a need for maintenance, for which the building department was directed to complete this work as soon as possible.

On complaints regarding seepage in a wall of the building, the commissioner directed the building department to find a lasting solution in one week, and complete the rest of the work as soon as possible, and hand it over to the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIUT briefed the meeting that the project costing Rs 5,694 million would provide the best kind of health facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining localities.

At present, he said that the institute has an OPD block, an Emergency block consisting of 20 beds, a dialysis unit comprising 30 beds, a Lithotripter, and basic radiology and pathology facilities.

Director Development Nazia Sadhan, Deputy Director Moazzam Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, SE Building, MS BBH, RIUT and other relevant officers were present.

