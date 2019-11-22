Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to one, RI to 16 accused

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 16 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 1535 cases on November 22.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 250 cases including 60 cases of murder and 190 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 342 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 943 cases.

The fine of Rs 79,78,897 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 962 were also recorded in different cases, he added.