UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To One, RI To 16 Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:49 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to one, RI to 16 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 16 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 16 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 1535 cases on November 22.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 250 cases including 60 cases of murder and 190 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 342 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 943 cases.

The fine of Rs 79,78,897 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 962 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Drugs Fine Rent Nasir November Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

35 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

41 minutes ago

Self-accountability, imperative to curb corruption ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrest online fraudsters selling ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament for support ..

2 minutes ago

Exhibition "My Traditions versus Your Modernity" ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.