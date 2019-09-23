UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Dispose Of 511 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:31 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 511 cases

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 511 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 511 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model courts disposed of 158 cases including 68 cases of murder and 90 narcotics.

The 96 civil model courts decided 201 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 152 cases.

The fine of Rs 12,919,010 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to three while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 18 accused.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Rent Family

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Meeting to Be He ..

8 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 24 September 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as traders look for China- ..

8 minutes ago

Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dign ..

8 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on easing US-China worries ..

8 minutes ago

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.