Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 511 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 511 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 511 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model courts disposed of 158 cases including 68 cases of murder and 90 narcotics.

The 96 civil model courts decided 201 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 152 cases.

The fine of Rs 12,919,010 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to three while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 18 accused.