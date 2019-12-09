UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Carries Out Cleanliness Drive In UC 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:47 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company carries out cleanliness drive in UC 19

Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) , the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak teams conducted door to door campaign in area of UC-19 Commercial market here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) , the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak teams conducted door to door campaign in area of UC-19 Commercial market here on Monday.

According to RWMC spokesman,waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life,the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae and other diseases.

" Keeping surroundings clean will help for betterment of the society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

He said that the Management of RWMC was committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various activities were under way with active participation of community members.



