Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) for cleanliness of Chehlum procession routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Managing Director (MD) Awais Manzoor Tarrar Friday directed the officials to ensure that routes of the mourning procession on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) are cleared.

According to a spokesman, he, during the visit to different parts of the city, said cleanliness operation would be done as per a devised plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collecting and transporting waste generated.

Awais informed that officials has been directed to monitor cleanliness in the vicinities of Imambargahs and mourning procession routes daily, adding strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in their duties.

The construction material and debris would be removed before the Muharram processions proceed, he added.

Meanwhile, all government departments including TMAs, WASA, Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence has been directed to ensure arrangements of maintaining security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanning cameras, walk through gates on the routes of the Muharram processions and places of Majalis.

On other hand, City Police have also devised a security plan under which 1600 security personnel would be deployed to maintain peace during the Chehlum.

No one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons, informed police spokesman.