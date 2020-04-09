Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay MD for extra care during anti-corona activities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the district, Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) Thursday continued anti-coronavirus activities to stop its further spread.

According to RWMC spokesperson, the squad of the department carried out special washing operation with disinfectant at all the major/minor roads, hospital of the Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kaallar Saydian, Taxila and Muree besides quarantine centres, Arid University, Godren College, Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU), Viqar Ul Nisa College, Rawalpidi Institute of Urology (RIU) and others.

In addition, almost all bus stops and foot paths were also washed to control the spread of this deadly virus, he added.

He said the authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

On the other hand, the RWMC MD also directed the entire staff of RWMC to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus.

He said it was top priority of the company to provide clean environment to residents.