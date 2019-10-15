UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation Officials Visit Various Sites Of City To Review Anti Dengue Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:29 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation officials visit various sites of city to review anti dengue campaign

Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC) officials visited various sites in the city to review the ongoing cleanliness and anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC) officials visited various sites in the city to review the ongoing cleanliness and anti-dengue campaign.

According to RWMC spokesman, Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar and Senior Manager Operations Dr. Hamid Iqbal during their visit to Rehmatabad, Dhoke Munshi, Dhoke Chaudhriyan said that the department has made extraordinary arrangements to combat the dengue epidemic and a special cleanup operation is underway in this regard.

On the occasion, MD directed to gear up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue was a common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments must discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

MD RWMC said that the corporation was working in close coordination with the district administration to jointly conduct the awareness programme, adding that dengue surveillance team numbers are being enhanced to control the dengue.

He made it clear that the preventive measures are the best tool to fight with the dengue.

On the occasion, the officials also distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

After their visit, the officials declared that the cleanliness arrangements are satisfactory. They said the sanitary workers should pick garbage two to three times a day from trash trolleys and further improve the cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Helpline 1139 has been put on alert for citizens to register their complaintsor give feedback regarding cleanliness, spokesperson said.

