RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO)District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaque has said that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Polio virus had been tested negative for one year.

The CEO informed APP that environmental samples were taken from two sites every month to confirm the presence of Polio virus.

She said that samples collected were sent for laboratory tests, and since last year, the results were continuously tested negative, indicating that Rawalpindi was free from Polio virus.

Dr Lubna added that the provincial health department had lauded the district health authority for launching the anti-polio drive continuously to eradicate the polio virus and declared district Rawalpindi the most minor risk area for the deadly virus spread.

She said that no polio case had been detected in Rawalpindi, adding Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

