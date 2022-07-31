UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi's Environmental Samples Test Negative For Polio Virus

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Rawalpindi's environmental samples test negative for Polio virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO)District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaque has said that the results of environmental samples to determine the presence of Polio virus had been tested negative for one year.

The CEO informed APP that environmental samples were taken from two sites every month to confirm the presence of Polio virus.

She said that samples collected were sent for laboratory tests, and since last year, the results were continuously tested negative, indicating that Rawalpindi was free from Polio virus.

Dr Lubna added that the provincial health department had lauded the district health authority for launching the anti-polio drive continuously to eradicate the polio virus and declared district Rawalpindi the most minor risk area for the deadly virus spread.

She said that no polio case had been detected in Rawalpindi, adding Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.