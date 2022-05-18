The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.32 per cent here on Wednesday, while one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and Potohar town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.32 per cent here on Wednesday, while one of each case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and Potohar town.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority, as many as 46,577 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

In addition, the report updated that 45,227 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Presently, the number of active cases was 17 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

Around 6,827,143 people, including 44,778 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,632 samples were collected, out of which 630 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.