Razak Dawood chairs meeting on Dubai Expo 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood chaired a meeting to discuss the progress on issues relating to EXPO 2020 and way forward on Pakistan 's participation in EXPO 2020 at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here.

Abdul Razzak Dawood welcomed the participants and received updates on the progress made since last meetings on EXPO2020, said a statement on Saturday.

He stressed the need to expedite the signing of the contract for commencement of construction at site as time is short.

He also directed to initiate fund raising campaign for Pakistan Pavilion at EXPO 2020 from the business community and Diaspora.