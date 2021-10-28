UrduPoint.com

RCB Completes Road Carpeting Work Costing Rs 32 Mln

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

RCB completes road carpeting work costing Rs 32 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed road carpeting work of Chungi No.22 and Sher Khan Road at a cost of over Rs 32 million.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had also completed several development works worth over Rs 1 billion including road carpeting of Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Adam Jee Road, construction of footpaths, organizing hanging electricity wires, installation of street lights and provision of parking facilities under 'Shining Saddar Project' to facilitate the citizens and the traders.

He informed that RCB was facing difficulties like shortage of water, collection of revenue and enforcement etc but due to tireless efforts of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, major issues had been resolved.

The board had overcome the financial difficulties, he added.

He said that Cantonment General Hospital which was earlier called White Elephant was brought out of crisis and the hospital would further be improved.

Potohar parking was biggest achievement of RCB, he said and informed that another parking facility in Saddar Bazaar was provided to the citizens.

He informed that Member National Assembly, Amir Mehmood Kiani and Member Provincial Assembly Umar Tanveer Butt provided special grants for the development projects in Saddar and other areas of the cantt.

395

Related Topics

National Assembly Shortage Electricity Water Provincial Assembly Road Rawalpindi Saddar (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

10 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

15 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

15 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

15 minutes ago
 CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.