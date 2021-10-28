RCB completes road carpeting work costing Rs 32 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed road carpeting work of Chungi No.22 and Sher Khan Road at a cost of over Rs 32 million.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had also completed several development works worth over Rs 1 billion including road carpeting of Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Adam Jee Road, construction of footpaths, organizing hanging electricity wires, installation of street lights and provision of parking facilities under 'Shining Saddar Project' to facilitate the citizens and the traders.

He informed that RCB was facing difficulties like shortage of water, collection of revenue and enforcement etc but due to tireless efforts of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, major issues had been resolved.

The board had overcome the financial difficulties, he added.

He said that Cantonment General Hospital which was earlier called White Elephant was brought out of crisis and the hospital would further be improved.

Potohar parking was biggest achievement of RCB, he said and informed that another parking facility in Saddar Bazaar was provided to the citizens.

He informed that Member National Assembly, Amir Mehmood Kiani and Member Provincial Assembly Umar Tanveer Butt provided special grants for the development projects in Saddar and other areas of the cantt.

