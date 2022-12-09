UrduPoint.com

RCB Opens Flower Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:38 PM

A three-day flower exhibition opened here on Friday at Romi Park in which in which more than 100 varieties of Chrysanthemum were displayed.

The flower show, organised by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), was inaugurated by the chief guest, Station Commander/President of Cantonment Boards Brig. Salman Nazar.

The ceremony was attended by Director Military Land and Cantonments Rawalpindi region Tanveer Ashraf, RCB Chief Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board Zaki Haider Naqvi, Horticulturist RCB Madam Mehnaz, RCB members, other officials concerned and a large number of citizens.

Various departments displayed their stalls containing different varieties of Chrysanthemum flowers in the exhibition.

Brig. Salman visited different stalls and appreciated efforts of the departments for displaying beautiful flowers.

He also appreciated the performance of the participants and termed it good and wonderful.

He exhorted the need of making efforts to convince more organizations and departments to take part in next flower exhibition.

