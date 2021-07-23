RCB removes over 3400 tons entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has removed over 3400 tons entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha.

According to a RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Madam Maria Jabeen and Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Ghulam Sabir Basra on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer RCB Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik visited different areas to inspect cleanliness operation and appreciated the performance of the sanitation staff.

He informed that CEO also visited the control room established at RCB office to monitor the operation and inspected all the arrangements. Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz briefed the CEO and informed that immediate response was given on the complaints of the citizens received at the control room.

He informed that during first two days of Eid, nearly 1200 complaints were received and addressed properly.

He said the RCB teams efficiently collected and disposed of the sacrificial animals' waste during the Eid ul Azha.

The spokesman informed that RCB had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 800 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and four public health officers were performing their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

The authorities concerned on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Muhammad Farooq Ali Malik and President Cantonment Board, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, had formulated a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha under which all available resources were utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The cleanliness campaign was kicked off at 6 AM on July 21. He said over 144 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell was set up in RCB office besides 10 complaint cells in 10 wards of the Board.

Banners were also displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors. The citizens were requested to use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274421 to 051-9274423 for registration of complaints.

He further said the performance of the field staff was monitored strictly. The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB had been cancelled while officials of the department concerned were directed to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

The staff of water supply department of RCB was also on duty during Eid holidays, he said and informed that the board had also made cleanliness arrangements for 27 temporary (Ijtamai Qurbani) points.

To a question he said that over 25,000 garbage bags were distributed among the residents, adding, 10 garbage transfer points were also set up in different areas.

He informed that after completion of the cleaning task, all collection points and other areas were cleaned and sprayed.

/395