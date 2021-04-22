RCCI observes 'World Earth Day'

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) observed 'World Earth Day' here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) observed 'World Earth Day' here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change, Rukhsana Naveed said that PTI led government had taken key environment-friendly steps, including import of environmentally friendly fuel Euro-V, Electric Vehicle policy for four-wheelers, ban on plastic bags and ranking of cities under the Green Index.

She informed that the government had also introduced a five-point program under the Clean and Green Project, including Hygiene, Safe Sanitation & Liquid Waste Management, Solid Waste Management, Safe Water and Plantation.

"Ten billion tree project is in full swing after the billion tree tsunami", she added.

Rukhsana said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also started giving certificates and awards every year for outstanding performance in the Clean and Green Campaign at the national level.

President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza speaking on the occasion said that the prime objective to observe the day was to create awareness among the masses about damages due to environmental pollution and steps to promote an eco-friendly environment.

He informed that RCCI was the first green chamber in Pakistan which had Installed Solar Energy and rainwater harvesting and recharge system in the building.

"Tree Plantation drive is the regular event of the Chamber and so far we have planted more than 100, 000 plants", he added.

Later, the parliamentary secretary planted saplings in the chamber and inspected the rainwater recharge system.