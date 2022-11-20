UrduPoint.com

RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RDA accelerates operation against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, three booking offices of illegal housing schemes namely Capital Floora Valle at 'Thatha Gorakhpur Road and two illegal sub-division offices at 'Tarahia Gorakhpur road had been demolished.

The authority's operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions were in full swing to control the illegal development of housing projects.

On the directives of the DG, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Directorate RDA's staff with the help of Rawalpindi district police demolished the booking offices of three illegal private housing schemes here the other day.

He said the owners of the illegal housing schemes were running bookings without the approval of the schemes in violation of the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The spokesman said that on the directives of the DG, the planning wing of RDA was also taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority had also issued notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

First Information Reports had also been lodged against these three illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements.

He said that in this regard, the planning wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

The citizens had also been advised not to invest in unapproved residential projects, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had requested the general public to check the status of the housing schemes on RDA's official website RDA.gop.pk before any investment.

