RDA approve Implementation of Private Housing Scheme under vision of Prime Minister

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved Implementation of Private Housing Scheme and Land Sub-Division Rules-2020 in District Rawalpindi regarding approval of Private Housing Schemes, in order to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan "ease of doing business"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved Implementation of Private Housing Scheme and Land Sub-Division Rules-2020 in District Rawalpindi regarding approval of Private Housing Schemes, in order to implement the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan "ease of doing business".

The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of RDA Governing Body which was chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza. The meeting was held in the RDA conference room.

Chairman RDA said ease of doing business policy of the government is in the larger public interest to solve the issues and speed up the approval process to boost the construction industry and create employment opportunities and to run the business connected with the construction sector. He said for the purpose One Window Operation Centre is online working to ease the general public and to reduce the approval processing time.

The Director General RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items before the governing body.

The governing body approved criterion for the two posts of Chief Planner BPS-20 and Chief Architect BPS-20 which will be filled through deputation from the Government or by Selection.

The Governing Body also approved/decided to form a policy for the transfer of schemes, flats, departments and shops. So that, all RDA records should be maintained.

Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting. Members of Governing Body including Vice Chairman RDA Haroon Hashmi, Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13, Muqrib Ali Technical Member, Director General RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director EM RDA Saima Younus, Director LD RDA Malik Ghazanfar, Director MP&TE Shahzad Haider, Director LU&BC RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi and other officers Rawalpindi participated.