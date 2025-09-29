RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims

On the special directions of the Secretary Housing, Punjab, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)has dispatched a consignment of relief goods to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Lahore for immediate assistance to flood-affected victims in Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of the Secretary Housing, Punjab, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)has dispatched a consignment of relief goods to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Lahore for immediate assistance to flood-affected victims in Punjab.

According to the RDA spokesman, under the supervision of Director General Kinza Murtaza, the RDA team is actively working to support the flood-affected victims and a consignment, including 300 bottles of drinking water, 125 dry ration bags, 50 cartons of dry milk, and essential medicines, has been sent to PDMA.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all government institutions to extend maximum support to the people suffering due to recent floods.

She directed the officers to ensure the timely preparation and delivery of essential relief and tasked officials with arranging additional relief goods for onward transportation to the flood-affected areas.

The DG RDA reaffirmed that the Authority stands in solidarity with the affected families and will continue to contribute towards the relief efforts initiated by the Government of Punjab.