RDA Dispatches Relief Goods For Flood-affected Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 10:13 PM
On the special directions of the Secretary Housing, Punjab, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)has dispatched a consignment of relief goods to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Lahore for immediate assistance to flood-affected victims in Punjab
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of the Secretary Housing, Punjab, Capt. (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)has dispatched a consignment of relief goods to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Lahore for immediate assistance to flood-affected victims in Punjab.
According to the RDA spokesman, under the supervision of Director General Kinza Murtaza, the RDA team is actively working to support the flood-affected victims and a consignment, including 300 bottles of drinking water, 125 dry ration bags, 50 cartons of dry milk, and essential medicines, has been sent to PDMA.
The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all government institutions to extend maximum support to the people suffering due to recent floods.
She directed the officers to ensure the timely preparation and delivery of essential relief and tasked officials with arranging additional relief goods for onward transportation to the flood-affected areas.
The DG RDA reaffirmed that the Authority stands in solidarity with the affected families and will continue to contribute towards the relief efforts initiated by the Government of Punjab.
Recent Stories
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as jo ..
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Na ..
SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours
36 criminals held in Faislabad
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims29 seconds ago
-
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as joint resolution31 seconds ago
-
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari ..33 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy6 minutes ago
-
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary6 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
36 criminals held in Faislabad6 minutes ago
-
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy6 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian efforts15 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to stand with national ..15 minutes ago
-
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesperson15 minutes ago