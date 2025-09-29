3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad

The three-day first Sindh Talent Hunt Summer Women’s Boxing Coaching and Training Camp 2025 kicked off at Sindh Sports Board Hostel Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Sports Department and Sindh Boxing Association

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The three-day first Sindh Talent Hunt Summer Women’s Boxing Coaching and Training Camp 2025 kicked off at Sindh Sports board Hostel Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Sports Department and Sindh Boxing Association.

More than 100 women boxers from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and other districts participated in the camp.

The opening ceremony was attended by Maryam Kerio, District Sports Officer Hyderabad, M. Asghar Baloch, President Sindh Boxing Association and Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary Hyderabad Division Olympic Committee, and other local officials, coaches and sports officers.

Abdul Razzaq, Sarwat Jat, Fahim Qureshi, Mazhar Khaskheli and other important personalities of the Sindh Boxing Association were also present at the camp.

The special guests, while addressing the young boxers, said that such programs provide an excellent opportunity for women to advance in sports and discover new talents in the field of boxing.

The spokesperson said in his statement that in this three-day camp, participants will be trained in modern coaching techniques, fitness training, defensive and offensive skills, while special workshops and practice sessions will be held every day so that each boxer can improve his performance.

Maryam Kerio said that these young women boxers will participate in the upcoming National Games to be held in Karachi, while they will also represent Sindh in the Prime Minister Youth Games.

This coaching camp will continue through September 28, 29, and 30, 2025, and will provide an excellent opportunity for training female players from across the province.

