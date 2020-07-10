RDA Governing Body approves alignment of 65.8 km Rwp Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The 48th meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Governing Body held here on Friday in the conference room of RDA approved alignment of 65.8 km Rawalpindi Ring Road project which will start from Radio Pakistan, Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5.

The Governing Body meeting, chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza also approved construction of special zones including Industrial, Educational, Recreational, Medical Health, Residential and Aerotropolis etc along with the Ring Road to decongest the city and set a new direction for growth of the city which is a key component of the ring road project.

The Director General (DG) RDA presented the annual budget for fiscal year 2020-21 worth Rs 3520.836 million of RDA which was approved by the Governing Body. Out of the total Budget, an amount of Rs 2395.22 million has been allocated for various development projects.

The meeting was informed that the authority adopted the policy of strict financial discipline and austerity measures during last financial year.

The Governing Body also approved Rs 2059.929 million deficit budget of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi for the fiscal year 2020–21 which was presented by Managing Director (MD) WASA.

This year, WASA is expecting to generate revenue amounting to Rs 1589.079 million while total expenditures of the authority will be of Rs 3649.008 million. Major portion of the expenditures allocated will be spent for improvement of water supply network, electricity bills, improvement of sewerage lines etc. The meeting also approved various other agenda items.

The Chairman RDA on the occasion reassured that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the citizens of Rawalpindi.

The meeting of the Governing Body will be held on monthly basis to address complaints of the general public and to review policy matters, he added.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Latasab Satti, MPA PP-6, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA, Director General RDA Ammara Khan, MD WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood, Director Admin & Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, Representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA.