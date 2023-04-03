UrduPoint.com

RDA Hires Company To Spread Awareness About Delimitation Of New Urban Limits

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RDA hires company to spread awareness about delimitation of new urban limits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has hired Mott McDonald Pakistan Company to spread awareness about the delimitation of new urban limits, Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zone Rawalpindi.

According to the Chief Planner, RDA, Jamshed Aftab, with the help of this company, the boundaries are being determined for the next 25 years, in which different types of zones have also been suggested, such as green, residential, industrial and agro-farm zones etc.

Jamshed Aftab said that on the directives of the DG, the authority had prepared a 25-year planning document in collaboration with the local governments regarding the Master Plan of Rawalpindi.

The Master Plan was being prepared for four tehsils, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta areas and housing schemes, industrial areas and central business areas and other places.

He said housing societies and industrial areas could not be built outside the site development zone, adding, according to the directives of the government, the areas outside the site development zones would be only for agriculture and the environment.

He further said that on the directives of the DG, meetings were held with all the stakeholders in Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta.

The copies of the proposed maps had been given to the Assistant Commissioners of the four tehsils for discussion with local stakeholders and the general public and for display in Tehsil offices, he informed.

He said that Peri-Urban Structure Plan had also been uploaded on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

The general public had been requested that if there was any objection or suggestions related to it, they could be submitted to the offices of the Director Town Planner Muhammad Tahir Meo and Assistant Commissioners in the next 10 days so that the objections and suggestions could be included in the plan, he added.

For more information in this regard, the Director Town Planner could be contacted on phone no 051-5554043 during office hours, the spokesman said.

