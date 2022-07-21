UrduPoint.com

RDA Issues Notices To 12 Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 07:28 PM

RDA issues notices to 12 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday issued notices to 12 illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday issued notices to 12 illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA was taking legal action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

The authority had issued notices to 12 housing schemes namely New Metro City, Gujar Khan, Tariq Sharif Smart City, Gujar Khan, Prizam Town, Gujar Khan, Capital Valley at Mouza Thalian near new airport, Life Residencia at Mouza Mori Khatran Fateh Jang road, Seven Enclave at Mouza Pind Ranjha road, Mannan City at Mouza Chahan Chakri road, Lake View City at Mouza Chahan Cahkri road, Faha Fatima at Mouza Khingar Chakri road, Park Zameen Town at Mouza Misriot Chakri road, Hawks Melbourne City at Mouza Bagga Sheikhan Chak Beli Khan road and Kashmir Valley at Mouza Jollay Chakwal road.

He informed that the housing schemes had been directed to submit documents including mortgage deed, deed of surrender and No-Objection Certificate (NOC) taken from the Environment Protection Department etc.

The societies had also been instructed to submit all the required papers, otherwise the approval of the layout plans of the housing schemes would be withdrawn/canceled, he added.

The owners and sponsors of some housing schemes were giving misleading advertisements to cheat general public, he said adding, the citizens were advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized projects which were not approved by the departments concerned.

The citizens could check status of the housing projects from the MP&TE Directorate or on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Metro Noc Road Traffic Melbourne Rawalpindi Chakwal Gujar Khan Fateh Jang All From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

Unity urged to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram

2 minutes ago
 Five bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 2440 bags confi ..

Five bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 2440 bags confiscated

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting for IDEAS 2022

CM chairs meeting for IDEAS 2022

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia storing weapons at occupied nu ..

Ukraine says Russia storing weapons at occupied nuclear plant

2 minutes ago
 B-5 Coaching Course held at Sindh Madressatul Isla ..

B-5 Coaching Course held at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders CS, IGP to ensure safety ..

Lahore High Court orders CS, IGP to ensure safety of MPAs during Punjab CM elect ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.