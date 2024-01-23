Open Menu

RDA Lodges FIRs Against Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 05:32 PM

RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against four illegal housing schemes namely Rahber Joshua Block, Shah-e-Kharasan Valley, New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia and Moon Galaxy Housing Project in Chakri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against four illegal housing schemes namely Rahber Joshua Block, Shah-e-Kharasan Valley, New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia and Moon Galaxy Housing Project in Chakri.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA lodged FIRs against the owners of four illegal housing schemes namely Arshad Mehmood Rahi, Nabeel Shahzad, Azhar Ali Khan, Saeed Rizwi, Muhammad Arshad Safi and Haq Nawaz in Chakri police station, Rawalpindi, RDA Spokesman said.

He said that the MP&TE Directorate was taking legal action against the illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes.

He informed that earlier, the authority had also issued notices to the four illegal housing schemes.

He said RDA had warned that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc.

within the controlled area of RDA, advertisements, marketing and development of the projects are illegal.

RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing projects on RDA’s official website. The sponsors were also warned to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

He said RDA had sent letters to the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, the District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Police Station Social Media Noc Traffic Safi Rawalpindi Azhar Ali Arshad Mehmood Nabeel Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency From SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral ..

Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s ..

PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

9 minutes ago
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

9 minutes ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

9 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

21 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

32 minutes ago
 Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan