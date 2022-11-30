UrduPoint.com

RDA Reviews Preparation Of Peri-urban Structure Plan For Four Tehsils

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district.

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa presided over the meeting.

According to RDA spokesperson, a consultant from Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company gave a detailed presentation on peri-urban structure plan. He said that the consultant discussed the large-scale work for the preparation of regional development plans for four tehsils of Rawalpindi, including Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahota, and confirmed with the respective local governments and data was shared for their information.

The RDA Town Planners also gave inputs to prepare the peri-urban structure plan which could be reviewed and submitted to the Governing Body RDA for approval.

He said the DG had directed that more work should be done on the RDA Master Plan and further discussions could be held on this plan.

The local town planners had also been invited in this regard, he said adding that they would give input and the meeting in this regard would be held on Friday, December 2.

Director MP&TE RDA RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Rawalpindi Kallar Syedan Taxila December From

Recent Stories

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing ..

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

13 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Hou ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

16 seconds ago
 MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on ..

MoHR's campaign in full swing against violence on women

18 seconds ago
 Court issues written order in Swati remand case

Court issues written order in Swati remand case

20 seconds ago
 DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 202 ..

DeSantis to Present Memoir in Possible Hint at 2024 Presidential Bid - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

Youth killed, cousin injured in road mishap

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.