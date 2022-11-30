RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsil headquarters of Rawalpindi district.

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa presided over the meeting.

According to RDA spokesperson, a consultant from Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company gave a detailed presentation on peri-urban structure plan. He said that the consultant discussed the large-scale work for the preparation of regional development plans for four tehsils of Rawalpindi, including Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahota, and confirmed with the respective local governments and data was shared for their information.

The RDA Town Planners also gave inputs to prepare the peri-urban structure plan which could be reviewed and submitted to the Governing Body RDA for approval.

He said the DG had directed that more work should be done on the RDA Master Plan and further discussions could be held on this plan.

The local town planners had also been invited in this regard, he said adding that they would give input and the meeting in this regard would be held on Friday, December 2.

Director MP&TE RDA RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.